BEIJING : China's power consumption in March grew 3.5per cent from a year earlier to 694.4 billion kilowatt-hours (kwh), the National Energy Administration said on Thursday.

The energy bureau also said that power use in the first quarter of 2022 rose 5per cent on year to 2.04 trillion kWh.

