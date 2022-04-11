Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's March PPI rises faster than expected
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's March PPI rises faster than expected

China's March PPI rises faster than expected

FILE PHOTO: A coal-burning power plant can be seen behind a factory in the city of Baotou, in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

11 Apr 2022 09:47AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 10:04AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's factory inflation slowed slightly in March but beat expectations, data showed on Monday (Apr 11), as the country grapples with cost pressures caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and persistent supply chain bottlenecks.

The producer price index (PPI) increased 8.3 per cent year-on-year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), easing from 8.8 per cent growth in February but beating a forecast for a 7.9 per cent rise in a Reuters poll.

China's consumer price index (CPI) inched up 1.5 per cent year-on-year, after a gain of 0.9 per cent in February, compared with 1.2 per cent tipped by a Reuters poll.

The world's second-largest economy came under downward pressure in March with renewed COVID-19 outbreaks and manufacturing and service sectors reporting declines in activity.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us