China's March zinc output falls in face of COVID disruption, says Antaike

BEIJING : China's refined zinc output fell on both an annual and monthly basis in March as the COVID-19 outbreak disrupted transportation of raw materials, state-backed research house Antaike said on Tuesday.

The 52 Chinese zinc smelters surveyed by Antaike made 423,000 tonnes of the metal last month, down 0.7per cent year on year and 15,000 tonnes lower than revised output of 437,000 tonnes in February, it said in a statement.

Daily zinc production plunged 12.7per cent in March from a month earlier, according to the research house.

The lower than expected output - mainly in the Yunnan, Shaanxi and Gansu provinces - came as a resurgence of COVID-19 infections disrupted transportation of materials, Antaike said, adding that production will continue to be affected in the short term.

Antaike expects April production to be flat from last month, with some companies possibly lowering utilisation rates and arranging maintenance as the outbreak continues.

In a separate statement, Antaike said that China's March refined tin output from 20 smelters stood at 15,022 tonnes, up 5.7per cent from the previous month.

Some big zinc producers haven't completed their maintenance yet, while cooling tin ore production in the first quarter could hurt smelters' output. Meanwhile, production and sales are also restrained by the COVID situation in Shanghai and Guangdong, it said.

The consultancy expects refined tin production of 15,000-16,000 tonnes this month.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by David Goodman)