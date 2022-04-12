Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's market regulator issues national standards for e-cigarettes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's market regulator issues national standards for e-cigarettes

China's market regulator issues national standards for e-cigarettes

FILE PHOTO: An exhibitor staff member uses an electronic cigarette at Beijing International Vapor Distribution Alliance Expo (VAPE CHINA EXPO) in Beijing, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

12 Apr 2022 07:49PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 07:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China's market regulator on Tuesday (Apr 12) unveiled technical standards for e-cigarettes which will go into effect starting Oct 1.

In a public document, the State Administration for Market Regulation listed the requirements for design, chemical compounds, and the mechanics for e-cigarettes that domestic manufacturers must meet in order to sell their products.

The release of the standards marks another milestone for China's e-cigarette industry.

The country produces an overwhelming majority of e-cigarettes sold domestically and worldwide.

However, at home, it has operated for years in a regulatory grey area, while the influence of China's state-owned tobacco monopoly has loomed large over the sector.

In March, tobacco authorities issued a finalised version of rules that stipulate other requirements for e-cigarette companies in China.

Most notably, the rules state that e-cigarette companies may only sell their products through authorised channels, and also bar vendors from selling e-cigarette flavours other than tobacco.

The rules have brought chaos to the sector.

Shares in Smoore International Holdings Ltd, one of China's top e-cigarette vendors, have fallen almost 70 per cent since the first draft rules were published in December 2021.

RLX Technology Inc, China's top e-cigarette brand, has seen its share price fall by roughly 50 per cent over the same time period.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us