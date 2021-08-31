Logo
China's market regulator proposes amendments to e-commerce law
China's market regulator proposes amendments to e-commerce law

FILE PHOTO: The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

31 Aug 2021 04:54PM (Updated: 31 Aug 2021 05:13PM)
BEIJING : China's market regulator proposed amendments to the country's e-commerce law, saying that licences can be revoked if the platforms fail to take necessary measures against vendors who infringe intellectual property rights.

The former version of the law says the platforms would be fined between 50,000 yuan and 2 million yuan for such offenses.

The amendments are open for public review before Oct. 14, the State Administration of Market Regulation said on Tuesday on its website.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

