China's May new bank loans surge 1.89 trln yuan, much stronger than forecasts

BEIJING : Chinese banks extended 1.89 trillion yuan ($282.62 billion) in new yuan loans in May, rebounding sharply from April and beating analysts' expectations as policymakers try to reverse a sharp, COVID-induced economic slump.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would surge to 1.3 trillion yuan in May from 645.4 billion yuan the previous month and against 1.5 trillion yuan a year earlier.

Broad M2 money supply grew 11.1 per cent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, above estimates of 10.4 per cent forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 10.5 per cent in April from a year ago.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 11.0 per cent in May from a year earlier compared with 10.9 per cent growth in April. Analysts had expected 10.7 per cent growth.

($1 = 6.6875 Chinese yuan renminbi)