Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's May new bank loans surge 1.89 trln yuan, much stronger than forecasts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's May new bank loans surge 1.89 trln yuan, much stronger than forecasts

China's May new bank loans surge 1.89 trln yuan, much stronger than forecasts

FILE PHOTO: Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China, March 30, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10 Jun 2022 04:23PM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 04:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Chinese banks extended 1.89 trillion yuan ($282.62 billion) in new yuan loans in May, rebounding sharply from April and beating analysts' expectations as policymakers try to reverse a sharp, COVID-induced economic slump.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would surge to 1.3 trillion yuan in May from 645.4 billion yuan the previous month and against 1.5 trillion yuan a year earlier.

Broad M2 money supply grew 11.1 per cent from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Friday, above estimates of 10.4 per cent forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 10.5 per cent in April from a year ago.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 11.0 per cent in May from a year earlier compared with 10.9 per cent growth in April. Analysts had expected 10.7 per cent growth.

($1 = 6.6875 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us