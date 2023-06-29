Logo
Business

China's Meituan to buy artificial intelligence firm Light Year from co-founder
China's Meituan to buy artificial intelligence firm Light Year from co-founder

FILE PHOTO: Visitors stand near a booth of Meituan at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo

29 Jun 2023 06:00PM (Updated: 29 Jun 2023 06:33PM)
:Chinese food delivery giant Meituan said on Thursday that it is acquiring artificial intelligence (AI) company Light Year from its co-founder and former director Wang Huiwen, in a bid to develop its own generative AI.

The total deal includes $233.7 million in cash and 366.9 million yuan ($50.66 million) worth of debt, Meituan said.

The acquisition comes at a time when AI has captivated investor interest across the globe, prompting a flurry of investments or acquisitions by businesses in a rush to develop generative AI like ChatGPT.

The deal allows Meituan, in which online advertising giant Tencent holds an 18.7 per cent stake, to strengthen its position in the AI landscape of China.

Light Year AI is an artificial general intelligence company involved in the research and development of large language models, and was founded and controlled by Huiwen who helped establish Meituan in 2010.

Meituan will control 100 per cent of Light Year after completion of the deal.

Source: Reuters

