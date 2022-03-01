China's Meituan lowers commissions in response to regulatory guidance

BEIJING : China’s food delivery giant Meituan said on Tuesday that it would lower commissions for merchants on its platform, including capping fees for small and medium sized merchants facing operational difficulties at 5per cent.

Chinese regulators last month issued guidance for online food delivery platforms to reduce service fees to help to lower operating costs for catering businesses, to promote a faster recovery from the pandemic in the services sector.

