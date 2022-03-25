Logo
China's Meituan posts 31% jump in Q4 revenue, higher losses
China's Meituan posts 31% jump in Q4 revenue, higher losses

File photo. People walk past a Meituan logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China on Jul 8, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Yilei Sun)

25 Mar 2022 04:37PM (Updated: 25 Mar 2022 05:24PM)
BEIJING: Chinese food delivery giant Meituan on Friday (Mar 25)  reported a better-than-expected 30.6 per cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, at the same time as investment in new initiatives increased losses.

Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike-sharing, said revenue rose to 49.52 billion yuan (US$7.78 billion) in the final three months of 2021.

Consensus analysts expectations were for 49.20 billion yuan, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Quarterly loss swelled to 5.34 billion yuan from a loss of 2.24 billion yuan a year earlier, as Meituan invested in initiatives including its community e-commerce unit Meituan Select and Kuailv Jinhuo, a B2B unit delivering fresh food to restaurants.

Revenue in the food delivery business, which accounts for over half of Meituan's total revenue, increased 21.3 per cent to 26.13 billion yuan over the quarter.

Source: Reuters/aj

