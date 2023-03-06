Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Meituan to restructure ride-hailing unit, reduce service's staff - letter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Meituan to restructure ride-hailing unit, reduce service's staff - letter

China's Meituan to restructure ride-hailing unit, reduce service's staff - letter

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a logo of Meituan at its booth at the 2022 World Robot Conference in Beijing, China August 18, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

06 Mar 2023 09:14PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 09:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/SHANGHAI : Chinese tech giant Meituan plans to restructure its ride-hailing service and reduce the number of staff it has working on the platform, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters on Monday and two sources.

The company intends to reduce the amount of resources dedicated to the service and a portion of the service's staff will be transferred to other business lines, according to the letter sent by the company's CEO Wang Xing.

Meituan declined to comment. The company's main app is known in China as a 'superapp' which has services from food delivery to restaurant bookings. Local media outlets such as 36Kr first reported the letter earlier on Monday.

The move marks the latest flip in approach by Meituan to its ride-hailing service, which it relaunched as a standalone app in 2021 after regulators barred the Chinese market's dominant player Didi Global from registering new users and removed its apps from app stores amid a cybersecurity investigation.

Meituan first launched the Meituan Dache app in 2017 but removed it from app stores two years later citing losses，local media reported at the time. But over the whole period, it has offered the ride-hailing service among the suite of services on its main app.

Didi's Chinese service was allowed to resume new user registrations in January after it was dealt a $1.2 billion fine over data-security breaches.

Meituan's decision also comes as many of its tech peers are evaluating non-core businesses and cutting costs as the economy slows. Meituan was badly hit by COVID-19 curbs last year but it swung back to profit last quarter as it put the brakes on heavy investment on its new initiatives.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.