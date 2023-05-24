Logo
Business

China's Micron ban 'not based in fact,' White House says

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with a displayed Micron logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

24 May 2023 05:38AM
WASHINGTON : The Chinese government's recent ban on U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology over security concerns is "not based in fact," the White House said on Tuesday.

The Biden administration is troubled by Beijing's recent actions and by raids targeting American firms, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. The White House is communicating its view to Beijing through the Commerce Department, she said.

"These actions are inconsistent with the PRC’s assertions that it is opening its markets and committed to a transparent regulator framework," Jean-Pierre said.

Source: Reuters

