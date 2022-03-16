Logo
China's monthly new home price growth slows in February
China's monthly new home price growth slows in February

FILE PHOTO: A worker walks on scaffolding at a construction site in Shanghai, China January 14, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song

16 Mar 2022 09:52AM (Updated: 16 Mar 2022 09:52AM)
BEIJING : The growth in China's new home prices slowed in February, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday, pointing to weak demand despite a gradual easing in property curbs to stoke buying sentiment.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities were flat at 0.00per cent month-on-month, slowing from a 0.1per cent gain in January, according to Reuters calculations based on from data released by the NBS.

New home prices rose 2.0per cent from a year earlier, the slowest pace since December 2015, and also slower than the 2.3per cent growth recorded in January.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo)

Source: Reuters

