China's monthly new home price growth slows in February

BEIJING : The growth in China's new home prices slowed in February, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Wednesday, pointing to weak demand despite a gradual easing in property curbs to stoke buying sentiment.

Average new home prices in China's 70 major cities were flat at 0.00per cent month-on-month, slowing from a 0.1per cent gain in January, according to Reuters calculations based on from data released by the NBS.

New home prices rose 2.0per cent from a year earlier, the slowest pace since December 2015, and also slower than the 2.3per cent growth recorded in January.

