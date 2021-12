China's net gold imports via Hong Kong dropped 16.5per cent in November from the previous month, Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data showed on Tuesday.

Net imports stood at 45.321 tonnes in November compared with 54.262 tonnes in October, the data showed. Total gold imports via Hong Kong fell 12.3per cent to 50.672 tonnes from 57.804 tonnes.

China is the world's top gold consumer.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)