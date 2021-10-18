Logo
China's new construction starts plunge as chill spreads across sector
China's new construction starts plunge as chill spreads across sector

A man rides a bicycle next to a construction site near residential buildings in Beijing, China, Jan 13, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Tingshu Wang)

18 Oct 2021 10:54AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 11:31AM)
BEIJING: China's September new construction starts slumped for a sixth straight month, the longest spate of monthly declines since 2015, as cash-strapped developers reined in investment and put a pause on projects following tighter regulations on borrowing.

New construction starts in September fell 13.54 per cent from a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on January to September data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday (Oct 18).

That marks the longest downtrend since declines in March to August 2015, the last property downturn.

When the sector recovered in 2016 after authorities loosened their grip on purchases and development, tens of thousands of real estate firms borrowed heavily to build homes.

But as regulations tightened again this year, many of them are facing a liquidity crunch, worsened by sharply weaker demand due to tighter restrictions on speculative purchases.

Property sales by floor area dropped 15.8 per cent in September, down for a third month, according to Reuters calculations based on the statistics bureau's data.

The slowdown in the sector was also underscored by a 3.5 per cent drop in property investments by developers in September, the first monthly decline since January to February last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in China.

In the first nine months, property investment rose 8.8 per cent from a year earlier, slowing from 10.9 per cent growth seen in January-August.

Funds raised by China's property developers grew 11.1 per cent, slower than the 14.8 per cent rise seen in the first eight months.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

China construction

