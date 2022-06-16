Logo
China's new home prices falls 0.1% m/m in May
FILE PHOTO: A half built apartment complex is seen in the New Area of Dandong, Liaoning province, China, February 21, 2017..REUTERS/Brenda Goh

16 Jun 2022 10:04AM (Updated: 16 Jun 2022 10:04AM)
BEIJING : China's new home prices in May fell month-on-month, official data showed on Thursday, depressed by still fragile overall demand as tighter COVID-19 curbs dented buyer confidence in the property market.

Average new-home prices in 70 major cities fell 0.1 per cent on a month-on-month basis, after a 0.2 per cent decline in April, according to Reuters calculations based on May data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

New home prices dropped 0.1 per cent from a year earlier, retreating from a 0.7 per cent gain in April.

China's property sector, a pillar of growth, faltered last year and deteriorated further in recent months. The authorities are moving to spur home demand that was hit by COVID-19 curbs in some of the country's biggest cities.

(This story corrects Reuters calculations based on May data in the second paragraph not April)

Source: Reuters

