China's new home prices stall in September; first time since February 2020
FILE PHOTO: The Taoyuan Xindu Kongquecheng apartment compound developed by China Fortune Land Development is seen in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China March 19, 2021. Picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lusha Zhang/File Photo

20 Oct 2021 09:44AM (Updated: 20 Oct 2021 09:43AM)
BEIJING : The growth of China's new home prices in September stalled for the first time since February 2020, official data showed on Wednesday, as the property market softened further amid a sustained crackdown on speculation.

The average new home prices in China's 70 major cities were unchanged in September month-on-month, compared with 0.2per cent growth in August, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Compared with a year earlier, China's new home prices grew 3.8per cent in September, easing from a 4.2per cent increase in August.

China's property market, a key driver of economic growth, staged a robust recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic. Authorities have stepped up efforts this year to rein in the red-hot sector.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes and Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

