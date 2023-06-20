Logo
Business

China's Nio to get near $740 million investment from Abu Dhabi-backed firm
China's Nio to get near $740 million investment from Abu Dhabi-backed firm

FILE PHOTO: Chinese electric vehicle start-up Nio Inc. company logo is on display on its initial public offering (IPO) day at the NYSE in New York, U.S., September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

20 Jun 2023 09:52PM (Updated: 20 Jun 2023 09:57PM)
Nio Inc said on Tuesday that CYVN Holdings, a firm backed by the Abu Dhabi government, will invest about $738.5 million in the Chinese electric vehicle maker.

The news sent Nio's U.S.-listed shares down about 3 per cent at $9.12.

Nio and peers Xpeng and Li Auto are among the companies competing to grab a larger EV market share in the world's largest automotive market dominated by BYD.

Under the deal with CYVN Holdings, Nio will issue about 85 million new Class A shares at $8.72 per share to the firm.

CYVN has also entered into a deal with an affiliate of Tencent Holdings, under which it will pick up some shares of Nio.

Upon closing of both deals, CYVN will own 7 per cent stake in Nio, the EV maker said.

Source: Reuters

