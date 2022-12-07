Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Nov exports and imports shrink further, worse than forecasts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Nov exports and imports shrink further, worse than forecasts

China's Nov exports and imports shrink further, worse than forecasts

Workers are seen on a crane above containers at the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai, China on Jan 13, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Aly Song)

07 Dec 2022 11:29AM (Updated: 07 Dec 2022 11:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's exports in November contracted 8.7 per cent from a year earlier, while imports tumbled 10.6 per cent, both missing expectations by large margins, customs data showed on Wednesday (Dec 7).

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to shrink 3.5 per cent after a 0.3 per cent loss in October due to cooling global demand. Imports were forecast to have contracted by an even larger 6.0 per cent from a 0.7 per cent fall in October, hurt by sluggish consumption at home amid widespread COVID-19 restrictions and a protracted property slump.

China posted a trade surplus of US$69.84 billion in November, compared with a forecast US$78.1 billion surplus in the poll and a US$85.15 billion surplus in October.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

China exports

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.