Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's November new home prices fall for fourth month
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's November new home prices fall for fourth month

China's November new home prices fall for fourth month

Workers walk past a construction site near residential buildings in Beijing, China April 14, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/Files

15 Dec 2022 10:05AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2022 10:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's new home prices fell for a fourth month in November in monthly terms, weighed by a sluggish economy and a still-ailing property sector, official data showed on Thursday, but recent favourable policies and a relaxation in COVID curbs have burnished the outlook.

New home prices in November fell 0.2 per cent month-on-month after a 0.3 per cent slide in October, according to Reuters calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data.

Prices dropped 1.6 per cent year-on-year, falling for the seventh straight month. Prices slid 1.6 per cent year-on-year in October.

China has rolled out a flurry of measures to support its embattled property sector, which has been squeezed by a liquidity crunch. The steps included lifting a year-long ban on fundraising via equity offerings for listed property companies.

The sector, once a key engine of growth, has been hit by multiple crises since authorities started a crackdown on excessive leverage in mid-2020, with cash-strapped developers defaulting on debt obligations and halting construction, prompting homebuyers to boycott mortgage payments.

Beijing has ordered its top four state-owned banks to issue offshore loans to help developers repay overseas debt, sources have told Reuters, in Beijing's latest support for the sector.

Beijing's recent easing of COVID-related curbs is widely expected to benefit the property sector, as the country gradually pivots away from a zero-COVID policy that demanded economically disruptive lockdowns and mandatory quarantine in government facilities.

Nomura analysts wrote in a note that they have raised their growth forecast for 2023 to 4.8 per cent from 4.0 per cent.

"Ending zero-COVID is both necessary and inevitable, and it's the precondition for a growth recovery in 2023," Nomura analysts said. "However, we continue to caution that the road to a full reopening may still be painful and bumpy."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.