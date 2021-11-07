Logo
China's Oct rare earth exports at highest in seven months
07 Nov 2021 12:39PM (Updated: 07 Nov 2021 12:34PM)
China's rare earth exports rose 10per cent in October from the previous month to stand at their highest since March, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's biggest producer of rare earths were 4,330.4 tonnes last month, up from 3,920.2 tonnes in September.

The figure was also an increase of 89per cent from October 2020, when overseas demand was still subdued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exports in the first 10 months of 2021 were up 39.4per cent on the year at 39,967.7 tonnes.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tom Daly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Source: Reuters

