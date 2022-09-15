Logo
China's offshore yuan falls past 7 per dollar for first time since July 2020
China's offshore yuan falls past 7 per dollar for first time since July 2020

15 Sep 2022 06:48PM (Updated: 15 Sep 2022 06:48PM)
LONDON : China's offshore yuan fell past 7 yuan per dollar on Thursday for first time since July 2020.

The dollar was last 0.5 per cent higher at 7.0087 yuan.

Source: Reuters

