Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's outstanding property loans up 6% y/y at end-Q1
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's outstanding property loans up 6% y/y at end-Q1

China's outstanding property loans up 6% y/y at end-Q1

FILE PHOTO: Under-construction apartments are pictured from a building during sunset in the Shekou area of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China November 7, 2021. REUTERS/David Kirton

06 May 2022 04:50PM (Updated: 06 May 2022 05:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China's outstanding property loans totalled 53.22 trillion yuan ($7.96 trillion) at the end of the first quarter, up 6 per cent from a year earlier, the central bank said in a statement on Friday.

New property loans climbed to 1.05 trillion yuan in the first quarter from 770 billion yuan in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to Reuters' calculations based on the central bank data.

Authorities have loosened some financing controls for the property sector in a bid to bolster the economy hurt by widespread COVID-19 lockdowns.

Outstanding individual mortgages stood at 38.84 trillion yuan at the end of the first quarter, up 8.9 per cent from a year earlier, the central bank said.

The figures imply that new mortgages fell to 520 billion yuan in the first quarter from 950 billion yuan in the previous quarter.

The interest rate for new individual mortgages stood at 5.42 per cent in March, down 17 basis points from the beginning of the year, the central bank said.

Outstanding property development loans stood at 12.56 trillion yuan at the end of the first quarter, down 0.4 per cent from a year earlier, the bank said.

($1 = 6.6818 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us