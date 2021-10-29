China's outstanding property loans up 7.6per cent y/y as of end-Sept

BEIJING : China's outstanding property loans rose 7.6per cent year-on-year to 51.4 trillion yuan (US$8.04 trillion) as of end-September, slowing from the 9.5per cent increase as of end-June, central bank data showed on Friday.

Outstanding mortgage loans grew 11.3per cent to 37.37 trillion yuan by the end of last month, easing from the 13per cent growth as of the end of June, the quarterly data showed.

(US$1 = 6.3913 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)