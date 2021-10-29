Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's outstanding property loans up 7.6per cent y/y as of end-Sept
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's outstanding property loans up 7.6per cent y/y as of end-Sept

China's outstanding property loans up 7.6per cent y/y as of end-Sept

FILE PHOTO: A resident and his dog walk past a coal-fired heating station next to new apartment blocks in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

29 Oct 2021 04:44PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 04:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's outstanding property loans rose 7.6per cent year-on-year to 51.4 trillion yuan (US$8.04 trillion) as of end-September, slowing from the 9.5per cent increase as of end-June, central bank data showed on Friday.

Outstanding mortgage loans grew 11.3per cent to 37.37 trillion yuan by the end of last month, easing from the 13per cent growth as of the end of June, the quarterly data showed.

(US$1 = 6.3913 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us