China's overnight repo rate falls to new low
Business

FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary police officers stand guard in front of the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank (PBOC), in Beijing, China September 30, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

29 Dec 2022 11:30AM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 11:30AM)
SHANGHAI : China's overnight repo rate extended losses to a new low on Thursday, as the central bank continued to offer cash support to help financial institutions tide over the year-end demand.

The volume-weighted average price of the overnight repo in the interbank market fell to 0.4237 per cent, down about 5 basis points from the previous close.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) injected a net 201 billion yuan ($28.82 billion) via open market operations earlier in the session, bringing the net cash offerings to 794 billion yuan so far this week to counteract higher cash demand towards the year-end.

($1 = 6.9735 Chinese yuan)

Source: Reuters

