Pinduoduo Inc reported quarterly revenue above Street's estimates on Monday, as a strict lockdown in several COVID-hit Chinese cities kept up demand for online shopping.

Pinduoduo's total revenue stood at 31.44 billion yuan ($4.55 billion) in the quarter ended June 30, compared with Street's estimate of 23.68 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.9159 Chinese yuan renminbi)