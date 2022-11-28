Logo
Business

China's Pinduoduo beats quarterly revenue estimates
Business

China's Pinduoduo beats quarterly revenue estimates

China's Pinduoduo beats quarterly revenue estimates

The logo of Chinese e-commerce platform Pinduoduo Inc. is displayed next to a mobile phone, in this illustration picture taken March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

28 Nov 2022 07:34PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 07:47PM)
:China's Pinduoduo Inc beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Monday, helped by COVID-related lockdowns in the country that forced consumers to shop online, sending its shares up 10 per cent in U.S. premarket trade.

The intermittent lockdowns and a recovery in consumer spending helped Pinduoduo and other online retailers gain business in the by-gone quarter.

Pinduoduo's revenue increased 65 per cent to 35.50 billion yuan ($4.99 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, surpassing estimates of 30.94 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

Pinduoduo's performance comes as the latest reports by larger e-commerce peers point to a recovery in the Chinese market.

JD.com Inc posted an 11.4 per cent rise in third-quarter revenue last week and said that it was seeing signs of a consumption recovery. Rival Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported 3 per cent revenue growth for the second quarter.

($1 = 7.19 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

