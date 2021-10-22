Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Ping An Bank says its overdue loans rise on Baoneng liquidity crunch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Ping An Bank says its overdue loans rise on Baoneng liquidity crunch

China's Ping An Bank says its overdue loans rise on Baoneng liquidity crunch

People walk past a branch of Ping An Bank, a subsidiary of Ping An Insurance, in Beijing, China, August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

22 Oct 2021 12:09PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 12:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's Ping An Bank Co Ltd said its "special-mention" and overdue loans increased in the third quarter mainly due to a liquidity crunch at Shenzhen Baoneng, a property and financial services conglomerate.

Ping An Bank's outstanding special-mention loans - debts that could potentially turn sour - rose by 37.3per cent in the third quarter from the end of 2020, while outstanding loans and interests overdue within 90 days increased 32.5per cent, according to the bank's earnings report released on Wednesday.

"A major client, which is Baoneng, has led to the increases of the indicators (of special-mention and overdue loans)," Guo Shibang, Vice President of Ping An Bank, told investors and journalists on Thursday.

The bank had been aware of the risks of Baoneng from the beginning of the year and had made provisions to prepare for any default of the loans, which have enough collateral of properties in Shenzhen and Hangzhou, Guo added.

The ultimate risk of Baoneng would be controllable and the quality of the bank's loans in the property sector overall is still good, he said.

Baoneng was famous for launching a hostile, highly leveraged takeover bid in 2015 for what was then the biggest publicly traded developer, China Vanke Co Ltd. The attempt failed after Shenzhen Metro became Venke's biggest shareholder, diluting the holdings of Baoneng.

Guo also said Ping An Bank could collect back all the principal and part of the interest of the loans to HNA Group under its current restructuring plan.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us