China's Ping An Insurance posts 48.9% rise in Q1 profit
China's Ping An Insurance posts 48.9% rise in Q1 profit

FILE PHOTO: Company logo of Ping An Insurance Group is shown at a news conference following the company's announcement of its annual results in Hong Kong, China in this March 16, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File photo

26 Apr 2023 06:46PM (Updated: 26 Apr 2023 06:46PM)
BEIJING : Ping An Insurance (Group) Co of China Ltd saw a 48.9 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit as its investment income improved, China's largest insurer by market value reported on Wednesday.

Profit rose to 38.4 billion yuan ($5.55 billion) for the January-March quarter, it said in a filing.

"The domestic economy continued to recover in the first three months of 2023, with household consumption picking up steadily," the company said in the filing.   

"Global capital markets remained volatile in a complex international environment," it said.   

The group's gross written premiums rose 2.1 per cent to 133.1 billion yuan from the year before, while the number of retail customers rose 0.9 per cent from a year earlier to 228.6 million.   

The company booked 29.7 billion yuan investment income in the first quarter this year, compared with a loss of 26.1 billion yuan a year earlier, the filing showed.   

The insurer is the largest shareholder of HSBC. The two firms have been engaged in a public battle since last November, when Ping An urged the bank to hive off its profitable Asia business to deliver better returns to shareholders.    

The spat has become more heated in recent weeks ahead of HSBC's annual shareholder meeting on May 5.

($1 = 6.9242 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

