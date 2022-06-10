Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's producer inflation eases to 14-month low in May
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's producer inflation eases to 14-month low in May

China's producer inflation eases to 14-month low in May

FILE PHOTO: People walk along Nanjing Pedestrian Road, a main shopping area, in Shanghai, China May 5, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

10 Jun 2022 09:50AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2022 10:18AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in 14 months in May, official data showed on Friday, depressed by weak demand for steel, aluminium and other key industrial commodities due to tight COVID-19 curbs.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 6.4 per cent year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, after the 8.0 per cent rise in April, and in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll. It was the weakest reading since March 2021.

The consumer price index (CPI) gained 2.1 per cent from a year earlier in May, in line with April's growth. In a Reuters poll, the CPI was expected to rise 2.2 per cent.

The world's second-largest economy has slowed significantly in recent months, hit by strict COVID-19 controls, disrupting supply chains and jolting production and consumption.

China's cabinet in late May announced a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies to revive its economy.

Last month, widespread COVID-19 lockdowns shut factories and stores, choking purchases of metals-intensive products from cars to appliances.

Chinese auto sales grew in May from April but were still down 16 per cent year-on-year, according to the Chinese Passenger Car Association.

The urban jobless rate rose to 6.1 per cent in April, the highest since February 2020 and well above the government's target ceiling of 5.5 per cent.

Beijing has taken a series of measures from cutting benchmark lending rates to allowing delays on loan repayments to arrest the economic slowdown.

Goldman Sachs last month lowered its 2022 growth forecast to 4 per cent from 4.5 per cent, below China's official target of around 5.5 per cent.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us