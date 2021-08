BEIJING : China's producer price inflation will likely remain high for some time, the statistics bureau said on Monday, after the latest data showed growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed in July.

China's economic growth is still within reasonable range, Fu Linghui, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press conference.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Stella Qiu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)