China's property investment falls at a faster clip in Jan-Oct

BEIJING : China's property investment fell at a faster pace during January-October, declining 8.8 per cent from a year earlier after slumping 8.0 per cent in the first nine months of the year.

Property sales by floor area dropped 22.3 per cent during January-October from the same period a year earlier, compared with the 22.2 per cent plunge in the first nine months of the year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 37.8 per cent year-on-year in the first 10 months of the year, a slightly smaller decline than the 38 per cent drop in the first nine months period.

Funds raised by China's property developers fell 24.7 per cent, after a 24.5 per cent drop in the first nine months of the year.