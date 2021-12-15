Logo
China's property investment rises 6.0per cent y/y in Jan-Nov
The Taoyuan Xindu Kongquecheng apartment compound developed by China Fortune Land Development is seen in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China March 19, 2021. Picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Lusha Zhang

15 Dec 2021 10:14AM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 10:12AM)
BEIJING : China’s property investment rose 6.0per cent in January-November year-on-year, slowing from the 7.2per cent growth seen in the first 10 months of the year, official data showed on Wednesday.

Property sales by floor area increased 4.8per cent during January-November from the same period a year earlier, compared with a 7.3per cent gain in the first 10 months, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

New construction starts measured by floor area fell 9.1per cent during January-November from a year earlier, compared with a decline of 7.7per cent in the first 10 months of the year.

Funds raised by China's property developers grew 7.2per cent year-on-year in the January-November period after increasing 8.8per cent in the first 10 months of the year.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Source: Reuters

