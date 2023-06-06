Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's property shares surge as investors bet on stimulus hopes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's property shares surge as investors bet on stimulus hopes

China's property shares surge as investors bet on stimulus hopes

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks near a construction site of apartment buildings in Beijing, China, July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo/File Photo

06 Jun 2023 12:31PM (Updated: 06 Jun 2023 01:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: China property stocks listed in Hong Kong jumped nearly 8 per cent on Tuesday (Jun 6) as investors clung to hopes that Beijing would roll out supportive measures soon to bolster the embattled sector.

Shares of major developer Longfor Group surged 11 per cent while defaulted peers Sunac China and KWG Group gained 12 per cent and 18.6 per cent, respectively, versus a 1.2 per cent rise in the broader Hang Seng Index.

Investors' hopes to see further national stimulus policies increased last Friday after several second-tier cities announced their own supportive measures.

The property sector, once a pillar of economic growth, slumped sharply last year with developers defaulting on debt or bonds and suspending construction of presold housing projects.

Policymakers have rolled out measures since the second half of 2022 to stabilise the property market that has been further boosted by the lifting of tough COVID-19 curbs in December.

Potential measures could include lower down payment and home purchase requirements, and refined measures to boost developers' liquidity, analysts have said.

Property stocks listed in mainland China posted modest gains on Tuesday, with the CSI 300 Real Estate Index rising 2.3 per cent.

Source: Reuters/px

Related Topics

Hong Kong China property

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.