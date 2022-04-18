China's Q1 GDP beats forecast, but March activity heightens risks to outlook

China's economy grew at a faster than expected clip in the first quarter, official data showed on Monday, expanding 4.8per cent year-on-year, but the risk of a sharp slowdown over coming months has risen as sweeping COVID-19 curbs and the Ukraine war take a toll.

Gross domestic product (GDP) had been forecast to expand 4.4per cent from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of analysts, picking up from 4.0per cent in the fourth quarter last year.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

KEY POINTS

* Q1 GDP +4.8per cent y/y (f'cast +4.4per cent, Q4 +4.0per cent)

* Q1 GDP +1.3per cent q/q s/adj (f'cast +0.6per cent, revised Q4 +1.5per cent)

* March industrial output +5.0per cent y/y (f'cast +4.5per cent, Jan-Feb +7.5per cent)

* March retail sales -3.5per cent y/y (f'cast -1.6per cent, Jan-Feb +6.7per cent)

* Jan-March fixed asset investment +9.3per cent y/y (f'cast +8.5per cent, Jan-Feb 12.2per cent)

* Jan-March property investment +0.7per cent y/y (Jan-Feb +3.7per cent)

MARKET REACTION:

The CSI300 index was down 1.2per cent at 4,139.76, as of 0208 GMT, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9per cent to 3,181.57. [.SS]

COMMENTARY:

ZHANG ZHIWEI, CHIEF ECONOMIST, PINPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, SHENZHEN

"The Q1 GDP growth is strong. But China's economy slowed sharply in March due to the COVID outbreaks in many cities. Consumption took a hit with retail sales growth turning negative. The unemployment rate in 31 cities rose to 6per cent, the highest since it was published in 2018. This indicates the unemployment problem in the large cities has become more severe than when the pandemic started in 2020.

"The COVID outbreaks only forced Shanghai and some other cities to enter lockdowns in late March and early April. Therefore, the economic slowdown likely worsened in April. The government faces a dilemma: how to balance economic growth and contain the outbreaks. Locking down large cities like Shanghai is highly costly. Such costs will become more visible in coming months. This delicate balancing act will become more difficult."

LI WEI, SENIOR CHINA ECONOMIST, STANDARD CHARTERED, SHANGHAI

"There is a downside risk to GDP growth in Q2 as COVID-19 outbreaks and lockdowns continue to extract a toll.

"We maintain our forecast of one more 10 bp cut in the medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate before mid-year. At recent government meetings, Premier Li Keqiang has repeatedly called for a further lowering of corporate borrowing costs. China's low inflation and a remarkably stable CNY should allow the PBoC to ease monetary policy further without triggering large capital outflows.

"After a 25 bp cut in RRR on Friday, we expect the PBoC to keep the RRR unchanged for the rest of 2022. Going forward, the PBoC is likely to increasingly use re-lending facilities to manage interbank liquidity and adjust monetary stimulus. Aside from limited room for further RRR cuts, re-lending is more effective in delivering targeted liquidity injection and directing credit to specific areas, including pandemic-hit sectors, SMEs, individually owned businesses, and facilitation of the green economy transition."

MARCO SUN, CHIEF FINANCIAL MARKET ANALYST, MUFG, SHANGHAI

"Given China's 2022 GDP growth target of about 5.5per cent, we saw a series of drivers help the economy in January and February. The impact to the economy from the March COVID happened late. Perhaps, some effects would show in the second-quarter statistics. Nevertheless, I see China policymakers would speed up their fiscal spending and further loosen the monetary policy. These measures could help the GDP growth.

"I expect 10 bp rate cut on the 1-year LPR soon."

XING ZHAOPENG, ANZ, SENIOR CHINA STRATEGIST, SHANGHAI

"Most data are stronger than expected, boosted by stimulus policy on FAI and production. However, lockdowns in major cities have affected retail sales much. The negative growth of consumption will continue.

"We believe the government may not give up the 5.5per cent GDP growth target this year so early. Shanghai factories have resumed production amid virus spread. The government will prioritise growth going forward.

"More policy support will come. The government has the chance to revise annual budget mid-year. Policy encouraging auto sales is also in expectation. Monetary policy will keep the dovish tone to lower liability cost for banks. We expect another 100 bp RRR cut in H2. LPR may be cut with a stable MLF rate."

BACKGROUND:

* China's economic growth is likely to slow to 5.0per cent in 2022 amid renewed COVID-19 outbreaks and a weakening global recovery, a Reuters poll showed, raising pressure on the central bank to ease policy further as the war in Ukraine drags on.

* The forecast growth would be lower than the 5.2per cent analysts pegged in a Reuters poll in January, suggesting the government faces an uphill battle in hitting this year's target of around 5.5per cent.

* The Ukraine war has complicated the job of policymakers as it has intensified supply and commodity cost pressures, boosting global inflation sharply and leaving Chinese authorities to walk a tight rope as they try to stimulate growth without endangering price stability.

* The world's second-largest economy expanded 8.1per cent in 2021, its best performance in a decade, but momentum cooled markedly over the course of last year, weighed by debt problems in the property sector and anti-virus measures.

* The government has unveiled several fiscal stimulus measures this year, including stepping up local bond issuance to fund infrastructure projects, and cutting taxes for businesses.

* Late on Friday, China said it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year, releasing about 530 billion yuan ($83.25 billion) in long-term liquidity.

* The cut, which follows a broad-based reduction in December, had been widely expected after China's cabinet said on Wednesday that monetary policy tools should be used in a timely way to bolster growth.

* Some analysts say the risks of a recession are rising. The recent fast spread of COVID-19 cases has induced lockdowns in a dozen cities across the country, including the financial hub of Shanghai, raising concerns over wider disruptions to economic activity.

(Reporting by Asian bureaus; Compiled & edited by Subhranshu Sahu)