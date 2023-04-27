Logo
Business

China's Q1 industrial profit falls 21.4% y/y
China's Q1 industrial profit falls 21.4% y/y

FILE PHOTO: Employees work at the production line of aluminium rolls at a factory in Zouping, Shandong province, China November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

27 Apr 2023 09:47AM
BEIJING : Profit at China's industrial firms fell 21.4 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Thursday, as the factory sector struggled to shake off the fallout from crippling pandemic.

The decline compared with a 22.9 per cent slump in industrial profit in the first two months, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The data covered firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan ($2.89 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 6.9163 Chinese yuan)

Source: Reuters

