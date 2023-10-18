China's Q3 GDP growth, Sept activity show economic recovery gaining momentum

BEIJING :China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the third quarter, while consumption and industrial activity in September also surprised on the upside, suggesting the recent flurry of policy measures is helping to bolster a tentative recovery.

Rapidly weakening growth in the world's second-biggest economy since the second quarter prompted authorities to roll out support steps over the past weeks, and Wednesday's batch of data indicated the stimulus is starting to gain traction although a property crisis and other headwinds pose risks to the outlook.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 4.9 per cent in July-September from the year earlier, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed, versus analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 4.4 per cent increase but slower than the 6.3 per cent expansion in the second quarter.

On a quarter-by-quarter basis, GDP grew 1.3 per cent in the third quarter, accelerating from a revised 0.5 per cent in the second quarter and above the forecast for growth of 1.0 per cent.

"It seems that all of that stimulus is finally beginning to take effect, with a broad beat from growth, retail sales, industrial production and unemployment," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index in Brisbane.

The economy faltered in the second quarter after a brief post-COVID recovery, dragged by a property downturn and huge debt due to a decades-long infrastructure binge.

Beijing has in recent weeks unveiled a raft of measures, including more public works spending, interest rate cuts, property easing and efforts to shore up the private sector.

The recovery momentum suggests the government's full year 2023 growth target of around 5.0 per cent is likely to be achieved.

"The improvement in Q3 economic data makes it less likely for the government to launch stimulus in Q4, as the growth target of 5 per cent is set to be achieved," said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

"The focus of the government and the market will shift to the growth outlook for next year. The key issue is what growth target the government will set and how much fiscal easing will take place."

Industrial output in September grew a stronger than expected 4.5 per cent from a year earlier, but the pace was unchanged from August, according to the data. Analysts had expected a 4.3 per cent increase.

Growth of retail sales, a gauge of consumption, also beat expectations, rising 5.5 per cent last month, and accelerating from a 4.6 per cent increase in August. Analysts had expected retail sales to expand 4.9 per cent.

Fixed asset investment grew 3.1 per cent in the first nine months of 2023 from the same period a year earlier, versus expectations for a 3.2 per cent rise. It expanded 3.2 per cent in the January-August period.

Property investment in the first nine months of 2023 fell by 9.1 per cent from a year earlier, after slumping 8.8 per cent in January-August, the data showed.