China's real estate should be a point of concern, says short-seller Chanos
FILE PHOTO: Unfinished apartment buildings stand at a residential complex developed by Jiadengbao Real Estate in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Baptista

29 Sep 2022 04:41AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2022 04:41AM)
NEW YORK : China's real estate should be a point of concern for investors, short-seller Jim Chanos, founder of Chanos & Company, said at an investing conference on Wednesday.

"I think what will be happening in the Chinese real estate market will be front and center for investors," he said, adding it could be an endemic issue to the entire world, not only for Chinese developers, given that investments account for a sizeable portion of its economy.

Woes in China's property market worsened in August, with official data showing home prices, sales and investment all falling, adding pressure on the country's economy.

Source: Reuters

