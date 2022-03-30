Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's regulator cracks down on using feng shui to predict stock market trend
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's regulator cracks down on using feng shui to predict stock market trend

China's regulator cracks down on using feng shui to predict stock market trend

File photo: An investor watches a board showing stock information at a brokerage office in Beijing, China on Oct 8, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Jason Lee)

30 Mar 2022 05:57PM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 05:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: China's securities regulator launched a crackdown on brokerages using feng shui to predict stock market trends in their research notes or investment advisory businesses, state-owned media reported on Wednesday (Mar 30).

China Securities Regulatory Commission said it holds "zero tolerance" towards illegal behaviour in the stock market and has punished some brokers who analysed, forecast, or offered investment advices by applying aspects of feng shui such as the heavenly stems and earthly branches, also known as tiangan dizhi, Yin-Yang, and Five Elements, according to the official China Securities Journal.

The newspaper did not offer more details or name any of the brokerages that were fined by the regulator.

Some Chinese brokerages, including Guosheng Securities and Essence Securities, have received warning letters from the regulator over the past year after they released reports by applying feng shui to form their investment strategies, according to statements on the regulator's website, as some of these notes prompted wide market discussion.

The latest crackdown also came at a time that Chinese stock markets are experiencing higher volatilities, with the blue-chip CSI 300 Index losing about 14 per cent so far this year.

Hong Kong-based brokerage CLSA publishes a tongue-in-cheek Feng Shui Index ahead of the Chinese New Year that uses the Chinese zodiac to predict stock performance and remains popular among investors.

Related:

Source: Reuters/aj

Related Topics

China Stocks

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us