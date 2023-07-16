Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's response not encouraging on G20 common framework for debt: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's response not encouraging on G20 common framework for debt: Report

China's response not encouraging on G20 common framework for debt: Report

Workers work near the venue of G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting at Gandhinagar in Gujarat, India, on Jul 13, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Amit Dave)

16 Jul 2023 11:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GANDHINAGAR, India: China has not given an encouraging response so far on reaching a common understanding with the G20 bloc on the issue of restructuring the debt of vulnerable countries, a source aware of the matter said on Sunday (Jul 16).

G20 nations are also not keen on a one-size-fits-all rule to restructure such countries' debt, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Financial leaders from the Group of 20 major economies are meeting in India's Gandhinagar over the next two days to discuss, among other things, the debt treatment of countries under the so-called Common Framework - a G20 initiative to help poor countries delay their debt repayments.

Last month, Zambia struck a deal to restructure US$6.3 billion in debt owed to governments abroad including China, in what was seen as a breakthrough for vulnerable nations in crisis.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

G20 China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.