Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's revenue from govt land sales +3.5per cent y/y in 2021
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's revenue from govt land sales +3.5per cent y/y in 2021

28 Jan 2022 05:08PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 05:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: China's government land sales revenue rose 3.5per cent year-on-year in 2021 to 8.7051 trillion yuan ($1.37 trillion), data from the finance ministry showed on Friday, slower than a 3.8per cent growth in January-November, and moderating from 15.9per cent gain in 2020.

In December, land sales grew 2.1per cent from a year earlier to 1.9426 trillion yuan, following a 9.90per cent drop in November, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.

($1 = 6.3595 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us