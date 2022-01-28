China's revenue from govt land sales +3.5per cent y/y in 2021

BEIJING: China's government land sales revenue rose 3.5per cent year-on-year in 2021 to 8.7051 trillion yuan ($1.37 trillion), data from the finance ministry showed on Friday, slower than a 3.8per cent growth in January-November, and moderating from 15.9per cent gain in 2020.

In December, land sales grew 2.1per cent from a year earlier to 1.9426 trillion yuan, following a 9.90per cent drop in November, according to Reuters calculations based on official data.

($1 = 6.3595 Chinese yuan renminbi)

