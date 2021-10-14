Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Rongsheng buys first condensate cargoes for Dec delivery -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Rongsheng buys first condensate cargoes for Dec delivery -sources

14 Oct 2021 07:14PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2021 07:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : China's Rongsheng Petrochemical has bought its first condensate cargoes for its mega refinery to be delivered in December, trade sources said on Thursday.

The trading arm of Chinese private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical purchased a North West Shelf (NWS) condensate cargo from BP and a Bayu Undan condensate cargo from Glencore , they said.

It is unusual for the refiner to purchase condensate as it typically buys medium to heavy sour crude for its mega refinery, traders said.

The refiner might be blending the condensate cargoes with the 2 million barrels of Iraqi Basra Light crude it purchased in a tender from Chinese trader Unipec earlier this week, one of the sources said. Condensate yields more naphtha, a feedstock for the refiner's petrochemical production.

The companies do not comment on commercial deals.

Zhejiang Petrochemical operates China's largest refinery capable of processing 800,000 barrels per day of crude in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Peter Graff and Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us