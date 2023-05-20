Logo
Business

China's Russian oil imports rise in April but Saudi is top supplier
Business

China's Russian oil imports rise in April but Saudi is top supplier

China's Russian oil imports rise in April but Saudi is top supplier

FILE PHOTO-Immigration inspection officers in protective suits check a tanker carrying imported crude oil at the port in Qingdao, Shandong province, China May 9, 2022. Picture taken May 9, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS

20 May 2023 02:29PM
SINGAPORE/BEIJING : China's crude oil imports from Russia rose 8.6 per cent in April from a year earlier, as larger private refiners also embarked on purchases of the discounted fuel.

Arrivals from Russia - including seaborne shipments and supplies via pipelines - totalled 7.1 million tonnes or 1.73 million barrels per day (bpd), according to customs data released on Saturday.

Large private integrated refiners have joined smaller independent plants in snapping up lower-priced Russian oil, both the ESPO blend loaded from Russia's Far East and Urals from European ports.

The April arrivals were well below the record of 2.26 million bpd reached in March however. China's overall crude oil imports last month posted a 16 per cent decline from March.

Imports of Saudi oil - mostly consumed by state refiners and mega private plants - totalled 8.46 million tonnes or 2.06 million bpd, the data showed, slightly down from March's 2.1 million bpd and compared with 2.17 million bpd a year earlier.

Year-to-date imports from Russia rose 26.5 per cent to 32.4 million tonnes, outpacing second-ranked Saudi Arabian imports which grew 2.9 per cent to 31.28 million tonnes.

Imports from Malaysia remained elevated at 4.09 million tonnes, not far off March's 4.56 million tonnes and sharply higher than the 2.165 million tonnes in April of 2022.

To circumvent U.S. sanctions, traders have in the past three years been rebranding Iranian and Venezuelan oil as sourced from Malaysia, Oman or the United Arab Emirates.

China reported zero imports from Iran or Venezuela.

Below lists the details of imports from key suppliers, with volumes in million metric tonnes and percentage calculations by Reuters:

April 2023 y/y pct Jan-April 2023 y/r pct

change change

Saudi 8.46 -5.3 per cent 31.28 2.9 per cent

Arabia

Russia 7.12 8.6 per cent 32.40 26.5 per cent

Iraq 4.72 15.3 per cent 20.42 8.3 per cent

Angola 1.97 -29.1 per cent 8.22 -29.7 per cent

Brazil 1.97 -19.3 per cent 11.87 35.0 per cent

United 0.94 25.8 per cent 3.50 7.0 per cent

States

Malaysia 4.09 88.8 per cent 13.92 123.4 per cent

Iran 0.00 0 per cent 0.00 0 per cent

Venezuela 0.00 0 per cent 0.00 0 per cent

Oman 3.54 19.1 per cent 13.29 -11.3 per cent

UAE 2.88 -7.1 per cent 13.17 7.8 per cent

(tonne = 7.3 barrels for crude conversion)

Source: Reuters

