China's SAIC Motor prepares to resume Shanghai production in line with COVID policies
FILE PHOTO: A SAIC Motor sign is seen at its booth during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song

15 Apr 2022 03:36PM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 03:36PM)
SHANGHAI : SAIC Motor Corp, the Chinese partner of Volkswagen and General Motors, said on Friday it is preparing to resume production at its factories in Shanghai in line with the city's COVID prevention requirements.

The Shanghai government-controlled automaker said the timing of the production resumption is subject to change in line with the development of the epidemic and the company's preparations, a media representative told Reuters.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

