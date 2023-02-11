Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Sany Heavy Industry moves closer to Frankfurt listing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Sany Heavy Industry moves closer to Frankfurt listing

China's Sany Heavy Industry moves closer to Frankfurt listing

FILE PHOTO: An employee works at a manufacturing plant of Sany Heavy Industry Co. during a government-organised tour of manufacturers based in Changsha, Hunan province, China, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

11 Feb 2023 08:06PM (Updated: 11 Feb 2023 08:06PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : Sany Heavy Industry Co, China's biggest maker of engineering machinery, published a set of revised internal rules on Saturday in preparation for a Frankfurt listing - potentially the first there under a mechanism for cross-border listings and investment.

China last year expanded the Shanghai-London Stock Connect to include Switzerland and Germany, since when more than a score of Chinese companies have listed, or unveiled plans to list, on the Swiss stock exchange. Sany is the first China-listed company to pick Frankfurt under the scheme.   

Sany, which describes itself as the world's third-largest engineering machinery manufacturer, has now revised its shareholder and board discussion rules, as well as articles of incorporation, to meet regulatory requirements as it prepares to issue Global Depositary Receipts (GDR) in Germany.   

The company also published confidentiality and archive administration rules to meet China's national security requirements on offshore listings.   

Sany has not disclosed fundraising targets, or when a Frankfurt listing will happen, only saying in late December that it planned to sell GDRs equivalent to 5 per cent of its share base to fund international expansion.   

The company, which scrapped an earlier plan for a Swiss listing, has said it is attracted to Frankfurt because Germany's world-class manufacturing capability is a match to Sany's ambition in intelligent manufacturing.    

Also aiding the decision was Sany's foothold in Germany, where it acquired Putzmeister Holding GmbH in 2012, and has set up its largest offshore R&D and manufacturing base. Germany is also one of Sany's biggest international markets.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.