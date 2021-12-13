Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Sensetime to withdraw US$767 million Hong Kong IPO - sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Sensetime to withdraw US$767 million Hong Kong IPO - sources

China's Sensetime to withdraw US$767 million Hong Kong IPO - sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of artificial intelligence (AI) startup SenseTime is seen at its office in Hong Kong, China August 18, 2021. Picture taken August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

13 Dec 2021 10:39AM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Chinese artificial intelligence start-up SenseTime Group will withdraw its US$767 million Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) on Monday after it was placed on a U.S. investment blacklist, three sources told Reuters.

The sources, who could not be named as the information was not yet public, said an official announcement would be made to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange shortly.

SenseTime, which was placed on a U.S. investment blacklist on Friday by the Biden Administration, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Kane Wu and Scott Murdoch; editing by Jane Wardell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us