Business

China's Sept exports grow 5.7%, beat forecasts, imports weak
China's Sept exports grow 5.7%, beat forecasts, imports weak

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows containers and cargo vessels at the Qingdao port in Shandong province, China May 9, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. China Daily via REUTERS

24 Oct 2022 10:17AM (Updated: 24 Oct 2022 10:17AM)
BEIJING : China's exports grew 5.7 per cent in September from a year earlier, beating expectations, while imports rose 0.3 per cent, missing estimates, customs data showed on Monday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected export growth to cool to 4.1 per cent after a 7.1 per cent gain in August, as global demand continued to weaken amid surging prices and aggressive interest rate rises.

Imports had been forecast to have risen 1.0 per cent, after ticking up only 0.3 per cent in August, with domestic demand still sluggish.

China posted a trade surplus of $84.74 billion in September, versus a forecast for an $81.0 billion surplus in the poll and a $79.39 billion surplus in August.

Source: Reuters

