China's Sept refinery output posts first year-on-year rise since Nov

SINGAPORE -China's oil refinery output in September posted its first year-on-year increase since November, with daily processing rising to its highest in nine months, data showed, as several large state-run plants returned from maintenance.

September refinery output rose by 1.9 per cent from a year earlier to 56.81 million tonnes, or about 13.82 million barrels per day (bpd), according to the National Bureau of Statistics, versus 12.64 million bpd in August.

Throughput in the first nine months of 2022 was 497.26 million tonnes, equal to about 13.3 million bpd and down 5.1 per cent from a year earlier.

Production recovered as state-run plants such as Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and PetroChina's Wepec refinery resumed operations after lengthy unplanned shutdowns.

However, operations at independent refiners in the eastern refining hub of Shandong remained subdued at around 63 per cent of capacity in September, slipping from around 65 per cent in August and versus about 70 per cent in July, according to Chinese commodities consultancy JLC.

NBS data also showed China's crude oil production last month rose 1.4 per cent from a year earlier to 16.81 million tonnes, or 4.09 million bpd. Year-to-date production gained 3 per cent from a year earlier to 153.75 million tonnes, or 4.11 million bpd.

Such growth is considered an achievement for the industry as national companies accelerated developing geologically more challenging terrains to offset rapid declines in mature reservoirs.

Natural gas production in September rose 4.6 per cent from a year earlier and output during the first three quarters was up 5.4 per cent over the corresponding period of 2021.

Healthy growth in domestic gas production has enabled Chinese firms to cut back on pricey imports of liquefied natural gas from the spot market.

(1 tonne = 7.3 barrels for crude oil conversion)