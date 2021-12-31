Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Raeesah Khan Malaysia VTL Loh Kean Yew China climate change
Logo

Business

China's service sector activity gathers pace - official PMI
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Omicron COVID-19 Raeesah Khan Malaysia VTL Loh Kean Yew China climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's service sector activity gathers pace - official PMI

China's service sector activity gathers pace - official PMI

FILE PHOTO: People dine at a restaurant, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beijing, China August 13, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

31 Dec 2021 09:19AM (Updated: 31 Dec 2021 09:16AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : Activity in China's services sector grew at a slightly faster pace in December, official data showed on Friday, even as China combats a COVID-19 outbreak hitting the major northwestern city of Xian.

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 52.7 in December from November's 52.3, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed. The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Analysts say the services sector, which was slower to recover from the pandemic than manufacturing, is more vulnerable to sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, clouding the outlook for the much anticipated rebound in consumption.

China's official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 52.2, unchanged from November.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Gabriel Crossley; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us