Business

China's services sector activity falls - official PMI
FILE PHOTO: A waiter cleans the floor of a restaurant after closing hours in Beijing, China October 28, 2019. Picture taken October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
FILE PHOTO: A worker cleans a broken glass panel at a mall in Beijing, China October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
31 Oct 2022 09:42AM (Updated: 31 Oct 2022 09:47AM)
BEIJING : China's October services activity fell for the first time since May, as strict COVID restrictions halted travel and gatherings over the Golden Week holiday period, striking a big blow to consumption.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) stood at 48.7 from 50.6 in September, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

A reading above the 50-point mark indicates expansion in activity while a reading below indicates contraction.

China's official composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and services activity, stood at 49.0 from 50.9 in September.

Source: Reuters

