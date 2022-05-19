Logo
China's Shandong starts building mega ethylene complex - contractor
19 May 2022 06:17PM (Updated: 19 May 2022 06:17PM)
SINGAPORE : China began building a 1.5 million tonnes per year (tpy) ethylene complex in eastern province of Shandong, part of the $20 billion Yulong Petrochemical, and is slated for completion in about 26 months, key contractor China Huanqiu Engineering Company said on Thursday.

Shandong, China's No.3 provincial economy, sees Yulong Petrochemical as a cornerstone project that will scale up its fragmented refining sector - made up of some 60 small refiners - in line with Beijing's broader push to close inefficient plants and build large, competitive manufacturers.

The project also comprises a 400,000 barrels per day refinery, construction of which began in October last year.

The ethylene complex includes secondary units such as a 850,000 tpy gasoline hydrotreating facility and a 550,000-tpy aromatics extraction unit.

In late 2021, Shandong Energy Group, a state-run coal producer and utility operator, was enlisted by the provincial government to become the second-largest stakeholder in the project led by privately run aluminium smelter Nanshan Group.

Source: Reuters

